FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy says Greece, EU must re-start talks, be ready to compromise
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 2 years ago

Italy says Greece, EU must re-start talks, be ready to compromise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s top official for European Union affairs called on Monday for Greece and its creditors to resume negotiations with an increased willingness to compromise following the referendum in which Greeks rejected the lenders’ most recent proposal.

Sandro Gozi, cabinet undersecretary for European Affairs, told Sky Italia television that talks had so far been “a dialogue of the deaf”, for which all sides bore responsibility.

“If everyone thinks that they are totally right and the others are totally wrong we will not make progress,” he said. “We have to make an effort to understand the others’ point of view.” (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.