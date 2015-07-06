Italy says Greece, EU must re-start talks, be ready to compromise

ROME, July 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s top official for European Union affairs called on Monday for Greece and its creditors to resume negotiations with an increased willingness to compromise following the referendum in which Greeks rejected the lenders’ most recent proposal.

Sandro Gozi, cabinet undersecretary for European Affairs, told Sky Italia television that talks had so far been “a dialogue of the deaf”, for which all sides bore responsibility.

"If everyone thinks that they are totally right and the others are totally wrong we will not make progress," he said. "We have to make an effort to understand the others' point of view."