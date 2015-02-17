FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian prime minister holds talks with Greece's Tsipras
February 17, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 3 years ago

Italian prime minister holds talks with Greece's Tsipras

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan spoke with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by telephone on Tuesday as Greece seeks the support of European partners to extend a loan agreement.

Renzi’s spokesman posted a picture on his Twitter account of the prime minister at his desk and speaking on the phone. Padoan was seated across from him. He said the two were speaking to Tsipras but gave no details about the discussion.

Greece intends to ask for an extension of its loan agreement with the euro zone on Wednesday, a source in Brussels said, distinguishing this from its full bailout programme. {ID:nA8N0V902E]

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Angus MacSwan

