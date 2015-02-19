Italy's Renzi speaks to Tsipras, Juncker as Greece meeting nears

ROME, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi spoke to his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as efforts continued to seek an accord on Greece’s debt, an Italian government source said on Thursday.

The contacts came as euro zone leaders try to bridge divisions between Greece and Germany, which has rejected a request from Athens for an extended loan deal, saying they did not commit the leftwing government to previously agreed reforms.

Italy has agreed with Germany that the new government in Athens must respect the conditions of Greece’s international bailout but has struck a much more supportive tone in public comments.

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan is expected to attend a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on Friday to decide on whether to accept the Greek request, the source said. He had originally been expected to remain in Rome for an important cabinet meeting.