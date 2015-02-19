FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Renzi speaks to Tsipras, Juncker as Greece meeting nears
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2015 / 6:12 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Renzi speaks to Tsipras, Juncker as Greece meeting nears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi spoke to his Greek counterpart Alexis Tsipras and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as efforts continued to seek an accord on Greece’s debt, an Italian government source said on Thursday.

The contacts came as euro zone leaders try to bridge divisions between Greece and Germany, which has rejected a request from Athens for an extended loan deal, saying they did not commit the leftwing government to previously agreed reforms.

Italy has agreed with Germany that the new government in Athens must respect the conditions of Greece’s international bailout but has struck a much more supportive tone in public comments.

Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan is expected to attend a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on Friday to decide on whether to accept the Greek request, the source said. He had originally been expected to remain in Rome for an important cabinet meeting.

Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.