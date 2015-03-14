FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek euro exit would not raise risk for Italy - Italy economy minister
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 3 years ago

Greek euro exit would not raise risk for Italy - Italy economy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy, March 14 (Reuters) - A Greek exit from the euro zone would not represent a risk for Italy, the Italian economy minister said on Saturday, one day after the European Commission warned that one country leaving the currency union would raise the question of which would be next.

“Risks for Italy would not rise with a ‘Grexit’,” Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on the sidelines of a financial conference in northern Italy.

Padoan, who has maintained that Italy was not at risk of contagion since a failed Greek presidential election last year paved the way for an anti-bailout government, said a Greek exit would be “very negative” but he was confident a solution would be found.

EU executives warned on Friday that Greece abandoning the euro could lead to “catastrophe”.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Writing by Isla Binnie; Editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.