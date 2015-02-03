FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM Renzi says wants to help Greece within EU framework
February 3, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 3 years ago

Italy PM Renzi says wants to help Greece within EU framework

ROME, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Tuesday that he wanted to help Greece, but said this didn’t mean he would always agree with the new Greek government led by Alexis Tsipras.

“We want to give Greece a hand, which doesn’t mean we’ll always say it is right,” Renzi said after meeting Tsipras at his office in Rome.

Renzi said that he did not discuss details of Greece’s plan to renegotiate its debt repayment programme with creditors. But he added that Italy would be ready to “listen and discuss” the proposals Greece brings before European institutions. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Alessandra Galloni)

