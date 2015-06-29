FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM says Greek referendum is choice between euro and drachma
June 29, 2015

Italy PM says Greek referendum is choice between euro and drachma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 29 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Monday that Greece’s referendum over whether to accept the terms of an aid-for-reform package proposed by international creditors was a choice on whether to stay in the euro zone.

“The point is: Greek referendum won’t be a derby EU Commission vs Tsipras, but euro vs drachma. This is the choice,” Renzi said on Twitter, writing in English.

The referendum is slated for Sunday, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has urged voters to reject the package. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker - like Renzi - has said that a no vote would point to a euro exit. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

