Italy sees Greek debt deal, hopes Greece asks for extension
February 16, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

Italy sees Greek debt deal, hopes Greece asks for extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said he was “not worried” after inconclusive Eurogroup talks with Greece and said he hoped Athens would eventually request an extension of its bailout package.

He cautioned, however, that without an agreement before the programme expires on Feb. 28 then there was a risk of funding running out and of creating longer term uncertainty.

“I‘m not worried,” Padoan told reporters. “I am convinced we will ultimately reach a common ground and a common decision. I hope the Greek authorities put forward the request for the extension of the bailout.”

If there were no agreement, he said: “There is the problem that short-term funding will run out and the long-term perspectives will remain unclear. I hope we can find a shared solution.”

Talk of Greece leaving the euro zone was “out of place”, he said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald ; @macdonaldrtr)

