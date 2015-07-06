Euro zone meeting must fix Greece crisis -Italy's Renzi

ROME, July 6 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said high-level euro zone meetings slated for Tuesday must resolve Greece’s debt crisis once and for all.

Writing on his Facebook page the day after Greeks voted to reject the latest aid-for-reforms package offered by Athens’ creditors, Renzi said: “Tomorrow’s meetings must show a definitive way to resolve this emergency.”

Renzi said the European Union also needed to reform itself and put an emphasis on “values”, not just numbers or parameters.

“If we stay still, prisoners of rules and bureaucracy, Europe is finished. Building a different Europe will not be easy after what has happened in recent years. But now is the time for us all to try and do it together.” (Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer)