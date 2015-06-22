FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM held phone call with U.S Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
June 22, 2015

Greek PM held phone call with U.S Treasury Secretary Jack Lew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 22 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras talked with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew over the phone on Monday, Tsipras’ office said in a statement, one in a series of talks the two have held on Greece’s debt crisis over the past few weeks.

“The prime minister had a phone conversation with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew in a particularly good climate,” the statement said.

Lew had said last week that the Greek government must make tough fiscal decisions and quickly reach an agreement with international creditors and fellow members of the euro zone. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Matthias Williams)

