U.S. says Greek reforms still needed as deal looks closer

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said Greece and its creditors appeared to be closer to a deal on Friday, adding it is critical that the debt-stricken country make difficult structural reforms and adjustments to its cash flow.

Lew said he did not expect the U.S. economy to experience “huge turbulence” if negotiations go badly in Greece, whose prime minister abruptly made last-minute concessions to try to save his country from financial meltdown.