Japan in close contact with other govts on Greece, ready to respond -official
#Market News
July 5, 2015 / 10:40 PM / 2 years ago

Japan in close contact with other govts on Greece, ready to respond -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan is in close coordination with other governments on Greece’s vote rejecting the terms of an economic bailout, and is ready to respond as appropriate, including in financial markets, a senior Japanese official said on Monday.

“We are communicating closely with overseas authorities, analysing the information” on the referendum and its aftermath, the official told Reuters. “We are ready to respond seamlessly, including in the markets.”

The official would not elaborate on what steps the authorities might take.

The yen rose against the dollar and euro in early trade after the vote, where Greek citizens rejected European bailout terms by a wider margin than expected.

Japanese government and Bank of Japan officials were meeting around 7:30 a.m. Japan time (2030 GMT on Sunday) to discuss the situation, an official said. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Additional reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
