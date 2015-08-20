FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU official says Greek election can broaden bailout support
August 20, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

EU official says Greek election can broaden bailout support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The election planned by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras could help increase support in Greece for the third euro zone bailout programme launched on Thursday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s chief-of-staff said.

“Swift elections in Greece can be a way to broaden support for ESM stability support programme just signed by PM Tsipras on behalf of Greece,” Martin Selmayr said in a tweet.

After months of negotiations, Tsipras accepted a deal to implement substantial economic reforms in return for loans but has lost the support of some of his own leftist allies. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

