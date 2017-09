ATHENS, June 12 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held talks by telephone with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Friday to discuss the next steps in negotiations with lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal, a government official said on Friday.

No further details were given on the contents of the discussion. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)