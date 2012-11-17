Euro zone, IMF making progress on Greece - Eurogroup's Juncker

BIELEFELD, Germany, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone governments and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are making progress in solving their row over how to make Greece’s debt manageable, Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters on Saturday.

“I expect us to go the rest of the distance with the IMF,” Juncker said on the sidelines of a speech in north-western Germany.

“We are working intensively on a compromise with the IMF on Greece and are making progress,” he told Reuters, adding it remained to be seen how much the differences had been narrowed by Tuesday when a meeting of European finance ministers takes place.