FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Juncker tells Greek PM: don't assume euro zone will accept your plans
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

Juncker tells Greek PM: don't assume euro zone will accept your plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAUEN, Germany, Feb 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Monday advised Greece’s new government not to assume the euro zone would simply accept all the promises its leftist leader Alexis Tsipras made to Greek voters about scrapping economic reforms.

Speaking before talks with Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) - junior partners in Angela Merkel’s coalition - Juncker told reporters that Tsipras had “only partly addressed” Brussels’ concerns about his plans in a speech in Athens on Sunday.

Tsipras laid out plans to dismantle the austerity programme prescribed by Berlin and ruled out any extension of the bailout, setting himself on a collision course with his EU partners. (Reporting by Holger Hansen; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Stephen Brown)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.