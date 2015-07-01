FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker says in permanent contact with Greece
July 1, 2015 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker says in permanent contact with Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that he was in permanent contact with Greek authorities who said they could accept a bailout offer from international creditors if several conditions were changed.

Asked by reporters to comment on Athens’ latest proposal, Juncker smiled enigmatically and said: “I am in permanent contact with Greek and other authorities.”

He had earlier declined to comment when asked on the same issue. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)

