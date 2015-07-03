FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'No' vote would dramatically weaken Greek negotiating position-EU's Juncker
July 3, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

'No' vote would dramatically weaken Greek negotiating position-EU's Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, July 3 (Reuters) - A ‘no’ vote in Sunday’s referendum would dramatically weaken Greece’s position in debt negotiations, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday, declining to say whether creditors would re-open negotiations in that case.

“If the Greeks will vote ‘no’, the Greek position is dramatically weakened,” Juncker told a news conference launching Luxembourg’s six-month presidency of the European Union.

“The programme has come to an end, there are no negotiations under way, if the Greeks will vote no, they have done everything but strengthening the Greek negotiation position,” he added.

“Even in the case of a ‘yes’ vote, we’ll have to face difficult negotiations,” Juncker said.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said the EU needed to build bridges with Greece and with Britain, which plans a referendum on EU membership. (Reporting by Michele Sinner, writing by Adrian Croft; editing by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

