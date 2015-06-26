FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker "quite optimistic" of deal with Greece
June 26, 2015 / 2:06 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker "quite optimistic" of deal with Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday he was “quite optimistic but not over-optimistic” of a deal with Greece on a cash-for-reform deal at a crucial meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday.

“Tomorrow is a crucial day not only for Greece but also for the euro area as a whole. I am quite optimistic but not over optimistic,” he told a news conference at an EU summit.

“We have made progress ... There is a real chance of concluding an agreement,” he said. “This is not a take-or-leave it situation.”

European Council President Donald Tusk said there were only three days left to reach a deal. “It is not political blackmail when we repeat day after day that we are very close to this day when the game is over ... This is fact.”

Reporting by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
