UPDATE 1-EU's Juncker urges Greece step up effort in debt talks

VIENNA, April 21 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged Greece on Tuesday to step up efforts to strike a deal with its international creditors, warning that talks were not advanced enough to find a quick solution.

Athens has been locked in negotiations with its international lenders and risks running out of cash within weeks if it fails to strike a deal to unlock fresh bailout funds.

“We are absolutely not satisfied with the course of talks so far. There is urgent need for greater efforts on the Greek side to be able to conclude this matter in our mutual interests,” he told reporters during a visit to Vienna.

“The intensity of talks has increased in the past four or five days but is not yet at the maturity needed to be able to reach a quick conclusion.”

Juncker, who has tried to mediate with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, told a closed-door meeting of the EU executive last week that his patience with Athens was wearing thin, an EU official said at the time.

"Greece has a humanitarian crisis which one has to face so it's out of the question to abandon Greece," Juncker said in Vienna. "It is also out of the question to support Greece at any price."