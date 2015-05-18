FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission denies report of new Juncker proposal for Greece
May 18, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 2 years ago

EU Commission denies report of new Juncker proposal for Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 18 (Reuters) - The European Commission denied on Monday a Greek newspaper report that its President Jean-Claude Juncker has made a new, compromise proposal to Greece in negotiations on more funding in exchange for reforms for the cash-strapped country.

Greek To Vima newspaper reported that the Commission, which together with the European Central Bank and the IMF is negotiating a deal with Athens on behalf of its creditors, offered to disburse new funds in exchange for fewer reforms and smaller primary surplus targets than demanded before.

“I can’t confirm media reports on @EU_Commission /Juncker proposal on GR. Not aware of such proposal. Working towards comprehensive deal,” Commission spokeswoman Annika Breidthardt said on Twitter. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)

