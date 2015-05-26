FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 26, 2015

EU's Juncker says growing feeling Greek default can be avoided -MNI

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said there is a growing belief that a Greek default can be avoided, MNI reported on Tuesday.

“My impression after talking to a series of colleagues is that the feeling is growing that a default should be avoided,” Juncker told the news agency in an interview.

He added: “On the other hand all those I’ve spoken to are insisting on the involvement of the (International Monetary Fund). No deal without the agreement of the IMF.”

