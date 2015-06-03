EU's Juncker to meet Greek PM, no deal expected

BRUSSELS, June 3 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in Brussels on Wednesday at 20:30 CET (1830 GMT) but the EU executive does not expect a deal immediately after the meeting.

“President Juncker has invited Prime Minister Tsipras to discuss tonight the state of play in the negotiations between Greece and its international partners,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular briefing.

“We do not expect any final outcome tonight. This is a first discussion, not a concluding one.” (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Robin Emmott)