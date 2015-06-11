Juncker told Tsipras possible way to reach deal - EU official

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker explained to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras a possible way to reach a deal with its creditor institutions, an EU official said.

Juncker met Tsipras for about two hours on Thursday afternoon.

“President Juncker explained a possible process with the three institutions that would still allow finding mutually acceptance solutions in time. They agreed to stay in close contact over the coming days,” the EU official said. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, writing by Philip Blenkinsop)