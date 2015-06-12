FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creditor talks will restart, ball in Greek court-EU's Juncker
June 12, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

Creditor talks will restart, ball in Greek court-EU's Juncker

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 12 (Reuters) - Stalled debt talks between Greece and its creditors will restart, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday, adding that it is now up to Greece to make the next move.

He was speaking hours after IMF negotiators left the discussions in Brussels citing major differences with Athens.

“Negotiations will start again, first at a technical level, then a political one,” he said on France Culture radio.

“I went right over the question yesterday with the Greek Prime Minister, with whom I spent two hours after having seen him so many times before,” he said.

“I put together a certain number of observations and propositions which the Greek government was considering on Thursday evening.”

Asked whether a deal was possible in the coming days, he said “A deal is necessary in the coming days,” adding that “The ball is in the Greek court.”

Earlier on Friday, Greece’s state minister said the country hoped to clinch a deal with its lenders at a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on June 18.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Andrew Callus, Ediing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
