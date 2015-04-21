FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker wants greater Greek effort in debt talks
April 21, 2015 / 1:15 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker wants greater Greek effort in debt talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 21 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker urged Greece on Tuesday to step up efforts to strike a deal with its international creditors, warning that talks had not reached a stage at which they could come to a quick positive end.

“We are absolutely not satisfied with the course of talks so far. There is urgent need for greater efforts on the Greek side to be able to conclude this matter in our mutual interests,” he told reporters during a visit to Vienna.

“The intensity of talks has increased in the past four or five days but is not yet at the maturity needed to be able to reach a quick conclusion.” (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

