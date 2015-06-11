EU's Juncker to meet Greece's Tsipras at 1200 GMT

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet in Brussels at 2 p.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday to discuss Greece’s debt problems, a Commission spokesman said.

The meeting will follow a summit of EU, Latin American and Caribbean leaders.

Tsipras held talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande late on Wednesday, agreeing to intensify negotiations with Athens’ creditors ahead of a looming default at the end of the month. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)