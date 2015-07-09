FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker to meet Greek opposition parties
July 9, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker to meet Greek opposition parties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 9 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will meet members of Greece’s opposition parties on Thursday and on Friday in Brussels as all sides seek a weekend deal to avert a Greek bankruptcy.

“President Juncker will meet later today, I believe at 2:30, a delegation by the opposition party New Democracy,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular briefing.

“I can also confirm that tomorrow, at 10:30, the president has agreed to welcome here ... Stavros Theodorakis, the president of To Potami (River) party.” (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy, editing by Robin Emmott)

