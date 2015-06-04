FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker says made progress with Greece, not sufficient
June 4, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker says made progress with Greece, not sufficient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - There has been some progress in talks with Greece on more funding in exchange for reforms, but not enough, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday.

Juncker met Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem for late night talks on Wednesday to bring closer an agreement on what reforms the nearly-broke Athens government must implement to get more funding from international creditors.

“We made some progress last night, not sufficient,” Juncker told a seminar of the European Political Strategy Centre.

He noted that other institutions representing international creditors of Greece -- the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- were not present at the meeting.

He said he had spoken on Greece earlier on Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and would soon speak with French President Francois Hollande. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

