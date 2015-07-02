FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker tells Greeks referendum will shape future -spokesman
July 2, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Juncker tells Greeks referendum will shape future -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker wants to help Greeks stay in the euro but will wait to see how they vote in Sunday’s referendum before discussing further support for Athens, a spokesman said on Thursday.

”President Juncker fully supports their determination to be part of Europe and to remain part of the euro area,“ he told a regular news briefing. ”We will simply await the outcome of the referendum on Sunday.

“Now is the moment for the Greek people to shape their future.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Barbara Lewis)

