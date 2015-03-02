FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Juncker says no talks in the euro zone for a 3rd Greek bailout
#Market News
March 2, 2015 / 6:41 PM / 3 years ago

Juncker says no talks in the euro zone for a 3rd Greek bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - There are no talks about a third bailout for Greece, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told Reuters in Berlin on Monday after Spain’s economy minister said euro zone nations are discussing a third bailout worth 30 to 50 billion euros.

“There are no talks about that,” Juncker said when asked on the sidelines of a conference in Berlin about reports of a third bailout.

Speaking at an event earlier on Monday in Pamplona, in northern Spain, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos had said the new rescue plan would set more flexible conditions for Greece, which had no alternative other than European support.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras used a televised address on Friday to deny his country would need another international programme. “Some have bet on a third bailout, on the possibility of a third bailout in June. I‘m very sorry but once again we will disappoint them,” Tsipras said. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; writing by Erik Kirschbaum)

