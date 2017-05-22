BRUSSELS May 22 The issue of Greek debt relief
is more of a political problem, because from an economic point
of view Greece does not need it now, Slovak Finance Minister
Peter Kazimir said, noting any debt relief would have to carry
strict conditions.
"On possible debt measures for Greece. Still think it's
more a political issue, rather than a practical one. Greece does
not need this right now," Kazimir said on Twitter.
"Implementation of such debt measures has to be accompanied
by strict conditionality ensuring post-programme compliance," he
said.
He said euro zone finance ministers could authorise the
disbursement of new loans to Athens as soon as all reforms
agreed with Greece, called prior actions, are verified by
lenders' institutions.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)