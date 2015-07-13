Greek government's majority in question: labour minister

ATHENS, July 13 (Reuters) - The strength of the Greek government’s majority is in question and no-one can blame lawmakers who won’t agree to the terms of a cash-for-reforms deal with the country’s creditors, Labour Minister Panos Skourletis said on Monday.

Euro zone leaders argued late into the night with near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that Athens enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they will open talks on a financial rescue.

“Right now there is an issue of a governmental majority (in parliament),” Skourletis told state TV ERT. “I cannot easily blame anyone who cannot say ‘yes’ to this deal.”

“We aren’t trying to make this deal look better, and we are saying it clearly: this deal is not us,” he added. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams)