Leftist Greek minister says will not vote for bailout measures

ATHENS, July 15 (Reuters) - Greece’s energy minister and head of the far-left flank of ruling Syriza party said he would not back tough austerity measures demanded as part of a third bailout for Greece in a parliamentary vote due later this evening.

“Greece is not moving forward with the bailouts but it’s being destroyed,” Panagiotis Lafazanis told reporters, underscoring the difficulties Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will face in keeping his party united over the proposals.

“The choice between a bailout or catastrophe is a choice made in the face of terror.”