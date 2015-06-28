FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde says still time for Greece to change course -BBC
June 28, 2015

IMF's Lagarde says still time for Greece to change course -BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund boss Christine Lagarde has told the BBC that the Greek government’s planned July 5 referendum will be based on bailout terms for the country that are no longer valid as the current programme expires on June 30.

However, Lagarde went on to say that if the vote produced “a resounding ‘yes’” to remaining in the euro and fixing the Greek economy then the country’s creditors would be willing to make an effort.

Lagarde told the BBC there was still time for the government in Athens to change course and accept the eurozone proposals. (Editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
