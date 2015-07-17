Lagarde says IMF ready to take part in "complete" Greek package

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday the Fund was ready to participate in what she called a “complete” package to put the Greek economy back on its feet, make its debt sustainable and allow it to get its funding from financial markets.

She reaffirmed on Europe 1 radio her view that the country needed some form of debt relief, arguing that this did not have to be an outright write-off but could involve measures such as a significant extension of loan maturities and stretching of repayment schedules. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Dominique Vidalon)