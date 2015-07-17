FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lagarde says IMF ready to take part in "complete" Greek package
July 17, 2015

Lagarde says IMF ready to take part in "complete" Greek package

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday the Fund was ready to participate in what she called a “complete” package to put the Greek economy back on its feet, make its debt sustainable and allow it to get its funding from financial markets.

She reaffirmed on Europe 1 radio her view that the country needed some form of debt relief, arguing that this did not have to be an outright write-off but could involve measures such as a significant extension of loan maturities and stretching of repayment schedules. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Dominique Vidalon)

