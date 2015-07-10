GREECE LATEST-France, Italy welcome Greek reform proposals, Germany wary

July 10 (Reuters) - Following is the latest news on Greece’s debt crisis after euro zone leaders set Athens a deadline of the end of the week to come up with convincing reform proposals . All times are in GMT.

1236 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras appeals to his leftist Syriza party’s lawmakers to back a tough reforms package after abruptly offering last-minute concessions to try to save the country from financial meltdown.

1214 - Five hardliners in Greece’s ruling Syriza party say dropping out of the euro zone and returning to the drachma is preferable to a deal with international creditors laced with austerity and without any provision for debt relief.

1144 - Greek centrist party To Potami says it will back fiscal reforms submitted in parliament by the leftist government to secure desperately needed aid from international lenders to stave off bankruptcy.

1136 - Greece has made some progress in its proposal to creditors but it is not clear whether that will suffice, says Slovak Finance Minister Peter Kazimir.

1057 - The chances Greece will leave the euro zone this year have fallen, according to bookmakers’ odds, with one firm saying the likelihood is now lower than at any time this year.

1045 - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fall 10-15 basis points after Greece sends a package of reform proposals to its euro zone creditors in a last-ditch attempt to get new funds and avoid bankruptcy.

1035 - Significant progress is being made towards an aid-for-reforms deal between Greece and its creditors, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan says.

1013 - The International Monetary Fund, the European Commission and the European Central Bank are analysing proposals submitted by Greece on economic reforms and will deliver their views by the end of Friday, a European Commission spokesman says.

0947 - Greece’s latest reform proposals show the Athens government is serious about making efforts to shape up its economy, a senior lawmaker in Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) tells Reuters.

0937 - A German government spokesman declines to comment on the content of Greece’s latest reform proposals, and a finance ministry spokesman says Berlin will not accept any form of debt reduction for Greece that would lower its real value.

0936 - Euro zone finance ministers meeting on Saturday will discuss Greece’s debt burden and whether it needs some relief as part of broader talks on whether to grant Athens’ request to negotiate a bailout loan, a senior EU official says.

0929 - A senior EU official says he would be amazed if European Union leaders overturned any clear decision taken by a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday. The EU leaders are due to meet on Sunday.

0916 - Euro zone finance ministers will only discuss bridging finance for Greece to tide it over until a bailout loan is ready after they have agreed to negotiate such a medium-term loan, a senior EU official says.

0905 - Greece’s latest reform proposals are a good basis for negotiation and mark an important step forward, Axel Schaefer, a senior lawmaker in Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD), says.

0903 - The heads of the key creditor institutions - the IMF, the European Central Bank and the European Commission - involved in assessing Greece’s proposals for a reform-for-cash deal will confer by teleconference at 1100 GMT on Friday, EU sources say.

0900 - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says he is optimistic an aid-for-reforms deal will be reached between Greece and its creditors and he hopes a quick accord will mean a meeting of EU leaders planned for Sunday will no longer be needed.

0900 - Greek industrial output tumbled 4 percent from the same period a year earlier after a three-month rise, statistics service ELSTAT says, as political upheaval and deadlocked talks with creditors hit economic activity.

0852 - Eurogroup chief Jeroen Djisselbloem says a “major decision” on Greece could be made at the planned meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday.

0817 - French President Francois Hollande says negotiations between Greece and its international creditors must resume with the aim of reaching a deal after the country came up with “serious and credible” proposals.

0801 - French Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron says he is reasonably optimistic that Greece will reach an aid-for-reforms deal with its creditors.

0739 - Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat says new Greek proposals setting out economic reforms Athens will undertake in the next three years appear to provide a basis for discussing a new bailout loan.

0717 - A senior member of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party says he has trouble trusting Greece’s latest proposals to its euro zone creditors as the country last week decisively rejected the austerity measures in a referendum.

0707 - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fall by up to 20 basis points after Greece sends a package of reform proposals to its euro zone creditors.

0700 - European stocks surge at Friday’s open after Greece submits its fresh reform proposals to its creditors.

0647 - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has appealed to his Syriza lawmakers to back a fiscal plan in return for aid from creditors, a government official says.

0626 - Latvian Prime Minister Laimdota Straujuma tells German radio she would not agree to a proposal for Greece that included a debt writedown.

0534 - Greek Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis says he is optimistic the country can clinch a “good agreement” on terms of a bailout package submitted to creditors on Thursday night.

0505 - The Greek parliament will give the government a mandate to negotiate with creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal, the parliamentary spokesman of the ruling Syriza party says.

1645 - Euro zone finance ministers will hold an emergency Eurogroup meeting on Saturday at 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) in Brussels to discuss Greece’s proposals, a spokesman says. Separately, the euro zone’s summit of 19 leaders will start on Sunday at 4 p.m. and will be followed by a full European Council of the bloc’s 28 leaders at 6 p.m.

1551 - German reinsurer Munich Re says it is considering calling off its planned 90 million euro ($99 million) takeover of Greece’s ATE Insurance if political developments in Greece deteriorate.

1420 - Political talks over Greece must produce a strong outcome on Sunday for the European Central Bank to provide continued support, ECB’s Ewald Nowotny says.

1404 - Only “very low” leeway to reprofile Greece’s debt, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble says.

1351 - French Finance Minister Michel Sapin says Greece leaving the euro zone would damage the credibility of the currency bloc but so too would Greece staying while it continuously violates its financial obligations.

1304 - The IMF’s chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, says Greece is a small part of the world economy and its possible exit from the euro zone should have limited impact on the rest of the world. However, he warns that similar crises could happen in other countries.

1301 - Europe must build common tools to fight crises and needs to strike a balance between fiscal discipline and growth to reduce the risk of future turmoil, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin says.

0714 - Greece’s stock exchange will remain closed until July 13, the country’s Capital Markets Commission says, after authorities decide to extend a bank holiday and capital controls

2044 - Some large Greek banks may have to be shut and taken over by stronger rivals as part of a restructuring of the sector that would follow any bailout of the country, European officials tell Reuters (Compiled by Gareth Jones)