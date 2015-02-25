FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek govt legally allowed to change ongoing privatisation terms - Varoufakis
#Market News
February 25, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Greek govt legally allowed to change ongoing privatisation terms - Varoufakis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Greece will not cancel privatisations that have already been done but the law allows the government to change the terms of sales that are underway and examine their legality, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Wednesday.

Earlier, Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis said Greece would not go ahead with privatising its dominant electricity utility PPC or power grid operator ADMIE, despite promising its creditors not to halt sales that are underway.

“We will not change the privatisations that have already been done,” Varoufakis he told Real FM radio.

“With the privatisations that are ongoing, the Greek government can implement the law and change some terms, and also examine the legality.” (reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Costas Pitas; editing by David Stamp)

