Greek ruling coalition expels two dissenting lawmakers
November 19, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Greek ruling coalition expels two dissenting lawmakers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Greek government expelled two lawmakers from the ruling coalition’s parliamentary group on Thursday after they did not back a reform bill needed to obtain further bailout funds, reducing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ majority in parliament to just two seats.

The two lawmakers are Nikos Nikolopoulos of the right-wing Independent Greeks party, who voted against the bill, and leftist Syriza MP Stathis Panagoulis, who abstained from the vote.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris, editing by Silvia Aloisi

