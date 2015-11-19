Greek ruling coalition expels two dissenting lawmakers

ATHENS, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The Greek government expelled two lawmakers from the ruling coalition’s parliamentary group on Thursday after they did not back a reform bill needed to obtain further bailout funds, reducing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ majority in parliament to just two seats.

The two lawmakers are Nikos Nikolopoulos of the right-wing Independent Greeks party, who voted against the bill, and leftist Syriza MP Stathis Panagoulis, who abstained from the vote.