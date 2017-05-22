BRUSSELS May 22 Greece has undertaken difficult
measures and a deal regarding its debts needs to be taken on
Monday, France's new finance minister said.
"I wish to salute the decision that the Greek government
took this weekend because these are difficult choices, difficult
decisions first of all for the Greek people themselves," Bruno
Le Maire told reporters before a meeting of euro zone ministers
on Greece.
"These are significant efforts demanded from them and I
think that it makes it even more necessary that we find an
agreement today in the Eurogroup... an agreement to allow Greece
to envisage its future in a more positive manner."
