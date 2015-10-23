Foreclosures major sticking point in Greek-lender talks -FinMin

ATHENS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said on Friday disagreements persisted in talks with lenders over foreclosures on non-performing mortgages weighing down the country’s banks.

“The biggest thorn (in talks) is the issue of the Katselli law,” Tsakalotos told reporters, referring to amendments sought by creditors to a law providing a threshold of protection for homeowners before repossession processes can start.

“There is no agreement on this.” (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)