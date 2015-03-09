FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece set for technical talks with lenders on Wednesday - EU officials
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Greece set for technical talks with lenders on Wednesday - EU officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 9 (Reuters) - A technical team from Greece will open talks about economic reforms this week with experts from its international lenders, the European Union, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund, EU officials said.

“They are planning to meet in Brussels on Wednesday,” said one EU official after euro zone finance ministers held only a brief discussion on Monday about Greece’s financial problems and reform efforts. A Greek official confirmed the date.

Ministers have been pressing Athens’ new leftist government, which jad vowed to end austerity and stop cooperating with the so-called “troika” of lenders, to engage in detailed talks on completing its EU/IMF bailout programme. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Tom Koerkemeier; writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Paul Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.