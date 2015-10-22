Greece urges quicker reforms as lender talks hit mortgage snag

ATHENS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged his cabinet to speedily conclude reforms needed for fresh bailout money as fissures appeared with lenders over dealing with a mountain of bad loans hurting banks.

Mission chiefs from Greece’s four international lenders were poring over the books for a second day in Athens on Thursday, looking at its compliance to be eligible for a three billion instalment of its 86 billion euro aid programme.

Greek authorities want a first review of its compliance completed within weeks, so it can get started on negotiations with lenders on debt relief.

Tsipras used a cabinet meeting on Thursday to drive home the need to up the reform pace to conclude the first review, government officials said.

“There is no room for delay,” a government official quoted him as saying.

Greek government officials said there were disagreements with lenders on a mechanism to tackle non-performing loans at banks, now estimated at more than 40 percent of their portfolios.

Tsipras was elected on an anti-austerity platform in January, but had to backtrack and agree to tough reforms or the prospect of financial meltdown and getting kicked out of the euro zone.

French President Francois Hollande, who strongly supported Greece’s place in the euro through acrimonious talks in the summer, was due in Athens on a two-day visit on Thursday.

LOAN DRAG

Hit by a deposit flight earlier this year and soured loans from a deep recession, banks are in line to get a portion of bailout cash, but will also need to turn to private investors to plug capital shortfalls.

Athens wants protection from foreclosures to cover property values of at least 200,000 euros for primary residences, whereas lenders insist protection should not be provided above a property value of 120,000 euros, a source close to talks said.

“The divergence is quite wide ... but it doesn’t mean it won’t be solved,” a government official told Reuters.

European Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said reforms carried out by Greece were on track, and its creditors would disburse the next instalment of aid.

“Greece has done a certain number of reforms, and we are going to give them money, 3 billion euros in all,” Moscovici told Europe 1 radio.

“And in the course of November, December we will deal with the issue of the recapitalisation of Greek banks and Greek debt,” he said.

Privatisations and pension reforms planned are already stirring dissent. Dock workers called a 24-hour strike on Thursday over plans to sell off two key ports, while public and private sector workers have called a nationwide strike on Nov. 12. (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by Tom Heneghan)