Greek PM willing to accept creditors' offer with changes
July 1, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

Greek PM willing to accept creditors' offer with changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 1 (Reuters) - Greece is willing to accept an offer from creditors but with several modifications including maintaining a tax break for islands and delaying some pension reform by a few months and cuts to military spend, a government offical said on Wednesday.

In a letter sent to creditors on Tuesday, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said a proposal sent by the European Commission on Sunday could be accepted in exchange for an extension of the country’s bailout programme and new rescue loans.

But it asks creditors for gradual changes to pension and labour market reforms as well introducing a smaller cut to military spending this year, among other changes. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)

