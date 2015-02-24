FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece has sent reform plans, a "valid starting point" - EU source
February 24, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Greece has sent reform plans, a "valid starting point" - EU source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Greece sent a list of economic reform plans to European institutions and the International Monetary Fund around midnight, a source close to the European Commission said on Tuesday.

“In the Commission’s view, this list is sufficiently comprehensive to be a valid starting point for a successful conclusion of the review,” the source said.

“We are notably encouraged by the strong commitment to combat tax evasion and corruption,” the source added.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Andrew Heavens

