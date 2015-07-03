Greek banks have 1 bln euro liquidity - association

ATHENS, July 3 (Reuters) - Greek banks have a “liquidity cushion” of 1 billion euros but funds beyond Monday depend on the European Central Bank, the head of Greece’s banking association said on Friday.

Greeks banks were shuttered on Monday for a week after the collapse of negotiations on a new aid deal to keep the country afloat, triggered by a government decision to call a referendum on the bailout terms.

“Liquidity is assured until Monday, thereafter it will depend on the ECB decision,” Louka Katseli told reporters. “The liquidity cushion we have is about 1 billion.” (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson)