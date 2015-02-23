Greece to send reform list to Eurogroup Tuesday, misses Monday deadline

ATHENS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Greece will submit a list of reforms to the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers on Tuesday morning, a Greek government official said on Monday.

The Eurogroup had set a Monday deadline for Athens to supply the list, which is a condition for securing a four-month extension to the country’s bailout programme. The official said the Eurogroup had agreed that the submission could be made on Tuesday.

The official outlined what the list would contain, but gave no reason for the delay.

“The list of reforms will be sent to the finance ministers of the Eurogroup on Tuesday morning, while a teleconference will take place in the afternoon,” the official said.

The list would include measures to tackle Greece’s “humanitarian crisis”, regulate tax arrears and bad loans, and end the foreclosure of homes, the official said. It will also include structural reforms to tackle tax evasion and corruption, fight fuel smuggling, restructure the public sector and cut red tape. (reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou; editing by David Stamp)