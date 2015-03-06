FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek reforms list cites tackling evasion, fiscal savings-source
March 6, 2015

Greek reforms list cites tackling evasion, fiscal savings-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 6 (Reuters) - Greece has promised to fight tax evasion and generate fiscal savings as part of an updated set of reforms sent to euro zone partners ahead of a meeting of finance ministers from the bloc on Monday, a Greek government official said on Friday.

The list is similar to the previously submitted list but includes two new items: plans to activate a “fiscal council” to generate savings for the state and updating licensing of gaming and lotteries to boost state revenues.

It also includes previously pledged moves to fight tax evasion, facilitate repayment of tax and pension fund arrears as well as steps to fight bureaucracy and improve investment sentiment, the official said.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington

