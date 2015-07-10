Lithuanian president: Greek proposals based on outdated information

VILNIUS, July 10 (Reuters) - Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said on Friday Greece’s reform proposals submitted to the euro zone to secure a crucial funding deal appeared insufficient as they were based on outdated information.

“It is probably too early to evaluate them because they are based on old information and it seems those proposals will really not be enough,” she told reporters.

“We take the document of proposals as (indicating) Greece’s wish to go back to the negotiating table. It’s too early to start guessing how the negotiations will end.” (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; writing by Johan Ahlander; editing by Gareth Jones)