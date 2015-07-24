FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Luxembourg bourse lifts trading suspensions on Greek bonds
July 24, 2015 / 10:43 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Luxembourg bourse lifts trading suspensions on Greek bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Tradeweb comment)

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The Luxembourg stock exchange lifted trading suspensions on the bonds of 25 Greek entities on Friday, including the Greek government and its major banks, the exchange announced on its website.

It said the request to resume trading came from the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier. Trading was halted last month at the request of the Hellenic Capital Market Commission.

Trading is still suspended for various Greek bonds on electronic trading platforms, including Tradeweb, after the UK’s financial watchdog put a halt to trading at the end of June.

A spokeswoman for Tradeweb said it had been given no notification by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority to lift the suspension. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Larry King)

