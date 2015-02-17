FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Both Greece and EU have to move to avoid stalemate - Luxembourg FinMin
February 17, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Both Greece and EU have to move to avoid stalemate - Luxembourg FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Both Greece and its euro zone partners will have to make compromises to get past a stalemate in talks about the country’s debt crisis, Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna said on Tuesday.

“We can’t remain in a blockade so everyone has to move a bit, water-down demands so we can find a compromise,” Gramegna said ahead of a meeting of EU finance ministers.

“There are flexibilities in the programme, we have to make use of them. When the Greeks are against the programme and don’t want to work in this framework it will be tough,” he added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Barbara Lewis)

